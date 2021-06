What you can Expect: LBV or Late Bottle Vintage is the only port I enjoy. Late Bottled Vintage Ports are made from grapes harvested in a single year from different vineyards and are aged for up to six years in cask, as opposed to the two years for Vintage Ports. This means they’re bottled ready to drink. This one will have a rich, smooth texture and notes of cherry, spice and chocolate. A treat with dark chocolate.