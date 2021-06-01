$22.95 – Santa Margherita Chianti Classico 2017 by Traveling Golfer Staff | Jun 1, 2021 | Italy Red Chianti | 0 comments What can you Expect: A couple of more bucks gets you just a little more flavour and smoothness! A blend of Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot. A brilliant dark red ruby look. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.