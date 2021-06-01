$22.95 – Santa Margherita Chianti Classico 2017

Jun 1, 2021

What can you Expect: A couple of more bucks gets you just a little more flavour and smoothness! A blend of Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot.  A brilliant dark red ruby look.

