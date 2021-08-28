Another Round August 2021

Santa Carolina Reserva 2019: $12.95

Chilean Chardonnay What You Can Expect: WOW what a bargain this medium to full bodied, refreshing and flavorful. A steal at the price.

Raymond Family Classic Chardonnay 2018: $16.95

California What You Can Expect: A golden full-bodied chardonnay full of fruity flavors. Bang for the buck wine!

Longshot Pinot Grigio 2020: $15.95

California What You Can Expect: This is more of a sure thing than a longshot! It had been a while since I ventured into the land of Ernest & Julio Gallo. A very refreshing and flavorful Pinot Grigio, a nice finish and at a great price.

Gato Negro Merlot 2020: $15.95 Chile What You Can Expect: Not surprising that it was decent being from Chile! Even at that price! Would I buy, probably not but if someone brought it again, I could indulge. Has a nice ruby red color and aroma. Light on flavour for a merlot but certainly palatable.

Carmen Reserva 1850 Premier Carménère 2019: $12.45 Chile What You Can Expect: Unfortunately, not much. It was a just OK cheap wine that I bought because it was a Carmenere, with a Premier and Reserva label……. and could not believe it was so cheap. So close to being a One and Done. Get what you pay for.

Villa Annaberta Amarone Della Valpolicella DOCG 2016: $39.80

Veneto, Italy What You Can Expect: Decanter gives it 90 points, and I would too! The Cottini family strictly adheres to the requirements of Amarone production to create this elegant and harmonious example. Deep ruby in colour with aromas of dark fruit, licorice, fig and chocolate featuring on the nose; the palate is rich and silky with pronounced black fruit and spice character and a long warm finish.

Heredade de Baroja Gran Reserva 2009: $34.95

Rioja Spain

Tempranillo What You Can Expect: A delicious Tempranillo that is worth every penny you paid for it! Dry, medium bodied, full of flavor!

Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon 2018: $21.95

Washington What You Can Expect: A smooth full-bodied cab from the oldest winery in the State of Washington. Full of dark berry flavors, excellent with meats.

Guigal Côtes du Rhône 2017: $21.95

Syrah / Grenache Blend

France What You Can Expect: A robust red that at one time in my life was a staple in the household. Medium to full bodies with hints of chocolate and black licorice. It won’t be long before we will reconnect again.

Carnivor Shiraz 2018: $15.70

Australia What to Expect: They say medium bodied I say full bodied either way it is meant to be served with a nice piece of meat! Rich, smooth and full of flavors!