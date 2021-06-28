Another Round – June 2021

Canada Eh! Malivoire Estate Grown Chardonnay 2019: $19.95

Ontario, Canada What can you Expect: After all Canada Day is just around the corner! Oh, what a pleasant surprise from the Chardonnay from Beamsville Ontario. A refreshing full bodied Chardonnay suitable for sipping or pairing with anything from fish & chips to roast turkey.

Argento Seleccion Chardonnay2019: $9.95

Argentina What can you Expect: For some the name will make you think Silver, the look and the taste will quickly make you think that you have struck Gold especially considering the sub $10 price tag. An extra dry Chardonnay with a combination of nuts and fruit flavour.

Famille Perrin Les Sinards Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021: $39.95

Rhône, France What you can Expect : Ours was a 2007 so it might have been somewhat or a whole lot smoother than what you might buy in the store today. A dry smooth silky full rich red with a nice aroma. Easy to fall for more of this. Absolutely perfect with out beef tenderloin dinner.

Rio Madre Graciano 2019: $17.95

Graciano What You Can Expect: On occasion I taste a wine and immediately go buy a case. This was one of those occasions. Some of those will go down for up to 5 years. Needless to say, I way impressed, had never had the Graciano grape. Dark rich colour, intense flavour, just yummy! Get some if you can.

Tarapaca Organic Gran Reserva 2018: $17.95

Maipo Valley, Chile What can you Expect: Wow what a bottle to wrap your hands around! As deep a butt as you will find! Another beautiful blend 31% syrah, 29% cabernet franc, 25% carménère, and 15% cabernet sauvignon, all from organic vineyards at the Fundo Tarapacá estate in Isla de Maipo. The syrah’s ripe black fruit is very present, but it’s accompanied by herb and spice notes as well as red fruit in a tremendously fresh wine

Ca ‘Botta Torcinato Valpolicella Superiore 2014: $29.95

Corvina Blend What You Can Expect: An interesting blend 50% Corvina, 30% Corvinone, 20% Rondinella. Dense and powerful, with rich, jammy and slightly dried fruits coated in spice, with a succulent attack sitting on a fantastic tannic structure. Score – 94. (Decanter Asia Wine Awards, 2019)