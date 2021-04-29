Another Round – Latest Samplings

by | Apr 29, 2021 | Another Round, Wine & Spirits | 0 comments

Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay: $19.95
California USA 

 

What You Can Expect:  Flavorful and crisp, this dry straw colored Chardonnay has flavors of green apple, tropical fruit, vanilla and a hint of toasty oak.
Zuccardi Serie A Torrontés 2020: $16.95
Salta, Argentina

 

What You Can Expect:  A flavorful extra dry white refreshing on the palate with a delicate finish from the highest mountain vineyards.  You can always count on the Zuccardi family of wines to deliver quality.
Catena Cabernet Sauvignon: $19.95
Mendoza, Argentina 

 

What You Can Expect:  An old favorite worth the revisit and James Suckling agrees with me giving it 93 points.  An elegant, full bodied and concentrated wine with a solid finish.  Buy lots, it only gets better with age.
Bollato di Guarini Negroamaro/Primitivo 2018: $17.00
Puglia, Italy

 

What You Can Expect:  Another intriguing stubby bottle, so far I am 2 for 2 with wine coming out of a stubby bottle.  Deep rich full bodies ruby in color and intriguing aroma of black berries.  Grape blend is 70% Negroamaro, Primitivo 30% good to note to keep an eye out for similar options.  A great Italian red and a real steal at $17.00
Rioja Vega Crianza 2016: $17.95
Rioja, Spain

 

What You Can Expect:  Refreshing red berry fruits on the nose with some delicate liquorice notes, medium body. Rich and concentrated palate.
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon: $108.95
California, USA

 

SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST!!!!!!!

What You Can Expect:  We blew the budget on this one, thankfully not my budget.  If you are paying over $100 for a bottle of wine you expect perfection and that is exactly what you get.  An excellent California Cab with everything magnified times ten.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *