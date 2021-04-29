Another Round – Latest Samplings

|Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay: $19.95
California USA
What You Can Expect: Flavorful and crisp, this dry straw colored Chardonnay has flavors of green apple, tropical fruit, vanilla and a hint of toasty oak.
|Zuccardi Serie A Torrontés 2020: $16.95
Salta, Argentina
What You Can Expect: A flavorful extra dry white refreshing on the palate with a delicate finish from the highest mountain vineyards. You can always count on the Zuccardi family of wines to deliver quality.
|Catena Cabernet Sauvignon: $19.95
Mendoza, Argentina
What You Can Expect: An old favorite worth the revisit and James Suckling agrees with me giving it 93 points. An elegant, full bodied and concentrated wine with a solid finish. Buy lots, it only gets better with age.
|Bollato di Guarini Negroamaro/Primitivo 2018: $17.00
Puglia, Italy
What You Can Expect: Another intriguing stubby bottle, so far I am 2 for 2 with wine coming out of a stubby bottle. Deep rich full bodies ruby in color and intriguing aroma of black berries. Grape blend is 70% Negroamaro, Primitivo 30% good to note to keep an eye out for similar options. A great Italian red and a real steal at $17.00
|Rioja Vega Crianza 2016: $17.95
Rioja, Spain
What You Can Expect: Refreshing red berry fruits on the nose with some delicate liquorice notes, medium body. Rich and concentrated palate.
|Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon: $108.95
California, USA
SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST!!!!!!!
What You Can Expect: We blew the budget on this one, thankfully not my budget. If you are paying over $100 for a bottle of wine you expect perfection and that is exactly what you get. An excellent California Cab with everything magnified times ten.