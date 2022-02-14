Ardal Crianza 2014: $23.95 by Traveling Golfer Staff | Feb 14, 2022 | Portugal Red Others | 0 comments What you can Expect: Yes, we ate lots of meats last month. And this might have been the best of the bunch! Another aged Spanish gem that is worth every penny. Dark red with big and bold flavors. 90 points with Wine Enthusiast for a reason. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.