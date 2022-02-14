Ardal Crianza 2014: $23.95

Feb 14, 2022

What you can Expect: Yes, we ate lots of meats last month. And this might have been the best of the bunch! Another aged Spanish gem that is worth every penny. Dark red with big and bold flavors. 90 points with Wine Enthusiast for a reason.

