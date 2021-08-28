Best Public Golf in Scottsdale

……and some Tucson too!

Arizona, what a great place to spend some time during the winter months, enjoy some spectacular golf, enjoy delightful western cuisine and of courses refreshments. Margarita’s come to mind!

I love Scottsdale, the courses are awesome with my favorite being Gold Canyon just north of the Scottsdale area. Wow factor second to none (photo above) of all that I have played. LOL Phoenix and Scottsdale kind of blend into one for me. Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa (gcgr.com)

Experiences around golf certainly do add to the memories. On my last visit, a group of us visited the longest and standing Saloon in America the Rusty Spur. Looking around we quickly noticed that we were the only patrons not wearing cowboy hats. Respectfully we all exited and just around the corner found a crafty entrepreneur selling straw hats that looked liked cowboy hats. A score for him, but we all returned to Rusty’s feeling like we blended in a little more. Rusty Spur Saloon | Scottsdale’s Oldest Cowboy Saloon

And then there was Shotgun Betty’s Rock & Roll Saloon, RIP I understand it has closed. This was a blast and reminded me of LeAnn Rimes and the Coyote Ugly movie. Scantily clad tight bodied Daisy Duke waitresses doing the bump and grind while serving cold ones. One can only hope that there is an afterlife.

I have thrown in my favorite course in the Scottsdale area above and let you click on the link below to consider where you might like to play this coming winter, knowing that there are many more in the area. It’s always fun to have at least 1 or 2 bucket list courses to make that vacation most memorable.

Best Public Golf Options of Scottsdale | LINKS Magazine

Depending on how long you are staying or how often you travel, another Arizona must play destination is Tucson, roughly 2hours from Scottsdale, you might even find it a little more moderately priced. Some of my favorites here include:

JW Marriott Starr Pass

Beware the wild stallions that may just sneak up behind you. It did happen to us, although sneaking up was hardly the case. Three world class courses to choose from, Roadrunner, Rattler and Coyote take you through dramatic elevation changes, panoramic mountain views and natural habitat. Maybe it is Mr. NoShoulders you need to be concerned sneaking up on you. JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

El Conquistador Golf

Set in the Santa Catalina Mountains in the heart of the Oro Valley are three courses Conquistador, Cañada, and Pusch Ridge that provide challenging and exciting play while delivering a true desert golf experience. Designed by the original architects Greg Nash and Jeff Hardin playing a round or two or three at El Conquistador is a must! El Conquistador | Golf, Tennis Tucson, AZ

Loews Ventana Canyon

Two Tom Fazio-designed championship 18-hole golf courses. Both courses are designed to blend into the Santa Catalina Mountains’ natural features. Weaving through desert cacti and scenic canyons, the courses embody the character of the Sonoran Desert landscape, as well as a unique variety of desert fauna. The Canyon Course winds through the inspiring beauty of the Esperero Canyon and incorporates the massive rock formation known as Whaleback Rock. Loews Ventana Canyon (loewshotels.com)

Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol

Home of the 2018 Women’s NCAA Champions, the University of Arizona Wildcats. When it came time for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to design their own Tucson golf course, they knew they wanted a unique creation. One that would work within the land and honor its natural gifts and wonders. The Tribe hired fellow Native American, Notah Begay III, a Navajo who has made his name both as a player on the PGA Tour and as a commentator on NBC and The Golf Channel. Along with Ty Butler, Begay responded with the amazing Sewailo, or “Land Where Flowers Grow”, in the native Yaqui language.

Blending the natural Sonoran Desert landscape of Tucson with picturesque lakes and streams, Sewailo measures over 7,400 yards from the championship tees, with five different tee boxes on each hole to allow for players of all abilities. It is universally recognized as one of the top golf experiences in Arizona, public or private, and is home to the University of Arizona Men’s & Women’s golf teams.

Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol

For more general information on the Tucson area Tucson Hotels, Events, Restaurants, Things to Do Planning (visittucson.org)