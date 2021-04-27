BOYNE Golf – Arthur Hills Course, Michigan

A signature course that lives up to the legendary reputation of its namesake, the Arthur Hills course is widely recognized as one of the finest in Michigan – and a bucket list essential for avid golfers, both regionally and throughout the U.S. With its wide, bunker-dotted fairways, narrowing approaches and fascinating greens, this scenic course provides excellent playability for golfers of all abilities. Visit BOYNE Golf this summer for an amazing retreat that make “bucket lister’s” come back each year.

