Chianti – The Italian red wine that is easy to LOVE!

A Beginner’s Guide to Chianti and Chianti Classico
If you’re like me, you have probably had Chianti with just about any meal and you can even enjoy the less expensive ones as a guzzler. There is no challenge that Chianti does not live up to.
There was a time when Chianti could have been looked at as simply a pizza and pasta wine, but not any more.
I recently came across this article in my favorite wine publication, Wine Enthusiast, and thought I would share it with you just before I head out to the liquor store. Hopefully, I can get my hands on a few of the five recommendations below that Lauren Mowbery provides within the article. Regardless I will find some Chianti which you will here about in our next issue. If you want to read about my latest samplings click here
Lauren’s recommendations are below: Five Chiantis to Try
- Selvapiana 2015 Chianti Rufina; 92 points, $19.
- Volpaia 2015 Chianti Classico; 92 points, $21.
- Castello dei Rampolla 2015 Chianti Classico; 92 points, $38.
- Bindi Sergardi 2016 Al Canapo (Chianti Colli Senesi); 89 points, $15.
- Dianella 2015 Riserva (Chianti); 89 points, $28.
Whether you decided to read first or after you pour yourself a glass, here it is…
BY LAUREN MOWERY A Beginner’s Guide to Chianti and Chianti Classico | Wine Enthusiast Magazine (winemag.com)