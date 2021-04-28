Chianti – The Italian red wine that is easy to LOVE!

A Beginner’s Guide to Chianti and Chianti Classico

If you’re like me, you have probably had Chianti with just about any meal and you can even enjoy the less expensive ones as a guzzler. There is no challenge that Chianti does not live up to.

There was a time when Chianti could have been looked at as simply a pizza and pasta wine, but not any more.

I recently came across this article in my favorite wine publication, Wine Enthusiast, and thought I would share it with you just before I head out to the liquor store. Hopefully, I can get my hands on a few of the five recommendations below that Lauren Mowbery provides within the article. Regardless I will find some Chianti which you will here about in our next issue. If you want to read about my latest samplings click here

Lauren’s recommendations are below: Five Chiantis to Try

Selvapiana 2015 Chianti Rufina; 92 points, $19. Volpaia 2015 Chianti Classico; 92 points, $21. Castello dei Rampolla 2015 Chianti Classico; 92 points, $38. Bindi Sergardi 2016 Al Canapo (Chianti Colli Senesi); 89 points, $15. Dianella 2015 Riserva (Chianti); 89 points, $28.

Whether you decided to read first or after you pour yourself a glass, here it is…

