Come Play Where the Pros Play

It’s a classic tree lined drive with the white canopied entrance to Kingsmill Resort and even though it is a relatively short drive it is filled with anticipation. Kingsmill Resort is nestled on the banks of the James River, minutes from historic Williamsburg, Virginia which in itself is a great golf destination. One might say that the history started right here at Kingsmill where the first settlers to America landed, remnants still remain adjacent the 17th tee box and along the James River which lines the hole.

We all know that golfers love the home away from comfort of condo style properties offer. Kingsmill being Williamsburg’s Only AAA Four Diamond Condominium Golf Resort offers just that. Spread out over the 2,900 acres which, if golf is not your thing, there are countless activities to get you revved up or simply relax at one of many pools, visit the Spa or park yourself at the Marina along the river.

Of the two spectacular golf courses, the Dye designed River Course would be considered the crown jewel. Over the past 20 years the River Course played host to the ladies of the of the LPGA and the Pure Silk Championship and from 1983 to 2002 it played host to the PGA Tour’s Michelob Championship.

The Plantation Course is an Arnold Palmer design and a perfect, gentler complement to River Course. For the record, I have never played a Palmer designed course that I did not like. Remnants remain along the 2nd hole from Richard Kingsmill’s Plantation circa 1736. A timeless visual to start your round. The course from the tips is only 6,500 yards and although there are a number of tree lined fairways, for the most part those fairways are generous, mastering the greens will take a keen eye although slightly less intense those on the River Course! A truly enjoyable course to play, 8 of the holes take you through scenic wetland, streams and ponds adding to your photo collection for the day! Missing some of those fairways can be costly, woods are thick and the ravines are deep.

You will love the short par 3, 9th, about 100 yards and completely over a very deep ravine to a long narrow green. Keep an eye out for deer. Need a birdie to complete that great round, the short par 4, 18th, a good drive leaves you a short iron in. It might just provide that opportunity to shine!

The River Course – It’s a different animal.

From tee to green Dye uses all of the contours the land gives him to defend the course and where the land gives him nothing to defend, he simply introduces hazards and those famous Dye pot bunkers. Of course, you are not done there, as you know his greens are undulating, fast, with roll off sections and false fronts – Dye – abolical! Don’t be a hero here, play the right tee’s or you will pay.

It turned into a pretty special day for us, just a few weeks ago. We were paired with 2 other gentlemen as my buddy Tim Karges and I are. Mike on a family vacation was so excited to get away for the day, he drain his 2nd shot for eagle 2 on the first hole. Dye brought him back to reality – good player.

Jerry another very good player was very secretive. It wasn’t until after the round, having a bite and a cocktail, that he came full disclosure the he was a head NCAA football referee for in the PAC 10. Now I can watch and since I have his number can text him if he misses a call LOL!!!!!

The highlight of my day was a birdie on the slightly downhill par 3, 5th, playing about 167, my 6 iron avoided all the crap on the right side, cleared the long narrow bunker at separates green from crap and stopped about 4 feet from the pin. My new favorite hole.

Par 5, 7th another great hole. Uphill 525 yards and just getting there in three is a sense of accomplishment. Don’t want to miss left on your approach to the green.

Dye’s courses have unique elements to them but on this course, there is one unique element that he cannot take credit for! Alluded to in the opening, the 17th hole here could be like almost any other par 3 around the world. The difference here is that almost mid-point on the banks of the James River is one of the most historic landmarks in American history, circa 1607. Remaining are old supports that mark the official landing point of the first settlers to America. From this point settlers moved on to develop the town which today we know as Colonial Williamsburg and eventually would move upstream to establish Jamestown and beyond. When you reach the 17th tee you will also notice US Flag and Civil War cannon as this area also became a strategic point during the American Revolution. Stop, smell the roses, (not sure there are any) but a great spot to take a pic or two! This, by the way, could be considered the signature hole!

The 18th is a gem of a closing hole, (Above main photo) aim at the 2 bunkers, bomb it over the water, and you are good to go, sort of, just don’t go left or you are wet! Click this link and you can see all the holes for

yourself.

Accolades include:

Golf Digest – Top Courses in Virginia

GolfPASS – Top 100 World Golf Destinations

As we know golfers can conjure up a serious thirst and appetite and you certainly have many options at Kingsmill to refuel and recharge.

A great place to start your day is Elements 1010, as good a buffet breakfast (with omelet station of course) as it gets, and 1 upped by the panoramic views of the James River. Eagles, although I never made one is like a magnet it just pulls you in, great food, great selection of wines and full of golfers. Great place to meet people also on their travels……and locals too!

The James Landing Grill, located at the Kingsmill Marina, the only thing comparable to the food might be the sunset over the James River. Presenting a selection of regional and sustainable seafood, such as local oysters on the half shell and grilled local fish it also features seasonally available, fresh-farmed vegetables, and is the only riverfront dining experience in Williamsburg.

Stars of the PGA Tour walk here for many years and did the stars of the LPGA Tour, I will bet that there is a good chance that even Pocahontas once walked here. Isn’t time for you to step into some of America’s history.

Kingsmill Resort is more than just another golf resort. A top golf and spa destination. Kingsmill is a relaxing, fun, and memorable luxury waterfront escape.

