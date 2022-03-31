Covering All the Bases

Thailand Exceeds Expectations – On and Off the Course

The far too often used term Bucket List is one that is used regularly to describe a visit to Thailand for North Americans. Whether it is because it seems to be on the other side of the world or because of the overall expectations, it’s all true. Thus, the label – Amazing Thailand.

Getting to a bucket list destination should not be about what it takes to get there or how long – it is about the experience. Having been 5 times I can assure that Bucket List cannot be used often enough when it comes to Thailand. Expectations will be met both on and off the golf course.

World Class, another far too often used term, but when describing the golf courses that we are going to recommend you play, that is exactly what they are. After all Tiger and Vijay both won at the Thai Country Club and Tiger still has a locker there.

Golf, there is a plenty, but you would be remiss to not indulge in the diverse culture. Note: Below you will find a couple of sample golf and touring packages provided by Asia Golf Experiences a preferred supplier of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. All programs can be adjusted cost will vary with the season.

The Central Thailand Golf Tour is a 10-day escorted tour starting in Bangkok taking you to Kanchanaburi and Hua Hin .

In all there are over 260 courses in Thailand but you will likely want to start a Thai adventure in Bangkok, especially if it is your first visit. It won’t take long before you understand why Bangkok, “The City of Angels” is the #1 most visited city in the world.

In the Bangkok area The Thai Country Club is a must stop and it was here that in 1997 Tiger Woods won the Asian Honda Classic. Another real treat is the Royal Gems Golf City – Dream Arena a full replica course, the front 9 is a collection of great holes from around the world plus the back nine from Augusta National for your back nine. The Nikanti Golf Club is one of the newer additions and has quickly risen to must play status with it’s unique 6-6-6 layout, meticulously maintained and you will be spoiled the Thai hospitality the entire day.

Since it is not only about the golf, here are some of the things you should expect and enjoy off the greens.

Warning!!! The People of Thailand are amongst the friendliest in the world. The “Land of Smiles!” You may not want to leave.

Weather, golfers need not worry, it is always warm!

Food from local, tasty, sometimes spicy Thai cuisine to international flare beyond compare. Fancy, if you want, from “Michelin” Stars restaurant, dining on Bangkok’s rooftops or take it to the street, and you need to do street food at least once. Learning to cook Thai style is also a fun experience. Before leaving Bangkok, make sure that you explore some of the historic, shrines, temples and landmarks such as the Grand Palace, take a longtail boat ride along Chao Phraya River and its mysterious canals, enjoy the nightlife and do some shopping – great bargains to be had throughout Thailand.

There are a couple of things that Thailand has set the standard for the world.

Thai Massage: It started here and nobody does it better. If you have never had one you don’t know what you are missing. Working you from head to toe, a therapist utilizes deep pressure point techniques while assisting you in a series of yoga like stretches and contortions. Even you will be able to make a full turn on your next golf swing.

The Caddie Experience: Yup, this too started here! Female caddies are the norm, and again, nobody does it better. Do not underestimate the knowledge of these young ladies. They have been well trained and love what they do for a living. Professional and friendly and it won’t be more than three holes in before they know how far you hit every club in your bag. It is an experience like no other, about $10 – $15 is the standard fee. Please tip generously – they deserve it!

Pattaya is just over an hour from Bangkok, but a destination unto itself with a collection of golf courses. One stop at the Siam Country Club will put you on to 4 of the best in Asia. The Old Course is home to the Honda LPGA Thailand, the Plantation Course having been the prior host course and newcomer Rolling Hills gives you a unique links experience with a bunker that you do not want to get into.

Pattaya is a popular Beach resort on the Gulf of Thailand, hundreds of thousands of visitors are drawn each year to Pattaya for some of the finest seafood and to windsurf, water ski, swim, sunbathe, snorkel, sail, or take trips to nearby Islands…….and just maybe some of the most pulsating nightlife.

Hua Hin offers a change of pace. Originally a resort town for Bangkok-based nobility, today, it’s a fashionable mix of where the city meets the sea with lively markets, dining experiences for every pallet, water parks, excellent accommodation and an ambience that just keeps getting hipper and more cosmopolitan everyday. If you have not yet had your street food, look no further than the fascinating Hua Hin Night Market which sets the standard for the most sophisticated form of street dinning in the heart of the city. This is also where I took a Thai cooking class at Bamboo Tai Cooking School! A yummy experience to say the least.

Golf here is top notch, maybe not as many courses as other destinations but 2 of my favorites and also 2 of the best. Black Mountain Golf Club, (lead photo) plenty of wow factor, a Top 100 in the World by Golf Digest (59). #1 Course in Thailand by Golf Digest in 2016 and to top it off IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) 2020 Golf Experience of the Year for Thailand.

Banyan Golf Club, another multi award winner, “Best in Asia” awards for excellence, in addition to the Order of Zenith, which is the highest and most prestigious golf award in Asia Pacific by Asian Golf in 2018

For something a little different how about a train ride over the Bridge on the River Kwai, after all you won’t want to golf everyday. A couple of hours from Bangkok, Kanchanaburi Province holds a more sombre message from World War II, labelled the Death Railway and Hell Fire Pass is a short ride down the track. History is well documented and a special Thai tourist destination to visit.

There is some pretty cool golf here too!

The name, Grand Prix Golf Club says it all, or does it?! As you drive in past automobiles and Formula 1 sponsor signs, if you asked anyone you will learn that all 18 holes have been sponsored by leading automobile companies with signage delicately placed throughout. The high standards of F1 have been implemented in the look and maintenance of the course.

Monkeying around at Royal Ratchaburi Golf Club. Monkeys there are a-plenty as we stood on the first tee and must have seen a couple of hundred traverse the fairway. All going in the same direction, Monkey’s on a mission. You’ve got to keep an eye on your ball and other things when they are around. They are very inquisitive. Once they grab something you are not likely to get it back!

For more information on Amazing Thailand visit: Thailand Insider.com

For more information or to customize a Thailand Golf Vacation contact aj@asiagolfexperiences.com or visit Asia Golf Experiences