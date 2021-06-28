Cruising for Birdies and Bogey’s

A true luxury golf & cruise combination with PerryGolf

It’s not something that I have ever wanted to do. But I know a lot of people for which cruising is there thing and know even more for which golf is there thing. One of the best things that you can do if thinking about embarking on such a voyage is to enlist the services of a golf tour operator. One of the best in the business, a member of IAGTO, with fleets of teams around the world to take care of their traveling golfer clients is PerryGolf, established in 1984.

IAGTO (international Association of Golf Tour Operators) is the global tourism organization for the golf industry.

PerryGolf is a leading provider of international golf travel and along with their partner since 2011 Azamara, stand alone to deliver the largest variety of voyages that combine marquee golf with the world’s most memorable destinations. Their Worldwide Golf Cruises 2022/2023 include visits to 23 countries, and features more than 70 different golf courses, 20 of which are ranked among the world’s top 100 by Golf Digest.





Azamara‘s fleet of 700-guest ocean liners has proven ideal for the purpose. Their ships are large enough to offer luxury accommodation (46 suites each with butler service) along with fine dining, spa and entertainment yet nimble enough to navigate smaller harbors for premium docking space. This access allows Azamara to offer more overnights in port plus late-night departures producing an unusually immersive local experience.

Check out their short introduction

All-inclusive golf packages are fully managed by PerryGolf staff onboard and ashore for groups typically of 40-60 guests. Golf equipment is handled from start to finish and awaits our players arrival at each course. Golf carts are ready with clubs in place. Daily pairings, range balls, box lunches and post round drinks in the clubhouse are coordinated along with social events to create a relaxing and convivial environment. Dedicated transportation conveniently conveys guests between the golf course and the ship. Gratuities are included except for caddies.

Azamara’s suites routinely book first so we encourage you to lock in early for the best selection at the best price.

For more information and list of cruise’s dates etc. https://www.perrygolf.com/golfcruising

To contact an expert call -800.344.5257