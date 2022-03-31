Ferreira Late Bottled Vintage Port 2015: $26.95

Douro, Portugal

What you can Expect: You probably know by now that I only drink Late Bottle Vintage. Elegant and pointed, this well-structured LBV has plenty of grip and flavor on the finish.

