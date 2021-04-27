Golf Club Bologna, Italy

Designed by Cotton & Harris, this classic Italian course was built in 1959 (Peter Alliss updated the course in 2000) and is situated on rolling countryside with marvellous sweeping panoramic views across the surrounding hills and plains. It has played host to the Italian Amateur Championships many times as well as to a number of top level professional competitions. The clubhouse blends in well with the surrounding countryside and is the ideal place to sample the refined cuisine of the club restaurant, which has been named amongst the top ten club restaurants in Italy on more than one occasion.

