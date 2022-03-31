Let’s You Know if You are in the Know!

Do you and your friends watch a lot of golf? Do you think you know the PGA Tour Players well enough to pick a winner or even the top finishers in the upcoming 2022 Majors?

It might be a good idea for you and 3 friends to each get involved in the Golfing Magazine MAJORS CHALLENGE.

Its FREE, easy to enter, fun to track yours and your friends’ teams!

Register at: MajorsChallenge / GolfingMagazine

Top Prizes are:

Innisbrook Resort: 4 rounds of golf / 3 nights accommodations for 4 people at, home of the recently played PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship, St. Peterburg Florida.

Innisbrook Golf Resort

2nd Place winner receives: A set of Tour Edge Exotics 722 Irons Tour Edge Golf

3rd Place winner receives: A Sureshot PINLOC 6000 ISPM Rangefinder SureShot

Golfing Magazine’s Major’s Challenge is comprised of the following tournaments:

The Masters / The PGA Championship / The US Open and The Open Championship

The Top 20 finishers in each individual tournament listed above are awarded Prizes.

The Top 10 receive Gift Certificates to Golf Balls.com

The 11th through 20th finishers receives their own Personalized Towel Tag www.TowelTag.com for each above tournament.

Picking the players is simplified. The field into four groups of players based on world rankings and placed into groups. You simply choose a specific number of players from each grouping a couple of alternates and you are set. Your Team is 12 players. Picking players is only available once the field is set for the event.

The fun part starts once the event starts, you will have named your team and you can see where your team stands on the LIVE leaderboard throughout the tournament.

“Majors Challenge is for the average golf enthusiast,” said Tom Landers, Golfing Magazine’s Publisher. “That’s why it works so well.”

Come and join me in this fun series of events.