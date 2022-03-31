Let’s You Know if You are in the Know!
Do you and your friends watch a lot of golf? Do you think you know the PGA Tour Players well enough to pick a winner or even the top finishers in the upcoming 2022 Majors?
It might be a good idea for you and 3 friends to each get involved in the Golfing Magazine MAJORS CHALLENGE.
Its FREE, easy to enter, fun to track yours and your friends’ teams!
Register at: MajorsChallenge / GolfingMagazine
Top Prizes are:
Innisbrook Resort: 4 rounds of golf / 3 nights accommodations for 4 people at, home of the recently played PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship, St. Peterburg Florida.
2nd Place winner receives: A set of Tour Edge Exotics 722 Irons Tour Edge Golf
3rd Place winner receives: A Sureshot PINLOC 6000 ISPM Rangefinder SureShot
Golfing Magazine’s Major’s Challenge is comprised of the following tournaments:
The Masters / The PGA Championship / The US Open and The Open Championship
The Top 20 finishers in each individual tournament listed above are awarded Prizes.
The Top 10 receive Gift Certificates to Golf Balls.com
The 11th through 20th finishers receives their own Personalized Towel Tag www.TowelTag.com for each above tournament.
Picking the players is simplified. The field into four groups of players based on world rankings and placed into groups. You simply choose a specific number of players from each grouping a couple of alternates and you are set. Your Team is 12 players. Picking players is only available once the field is set for the event.
The fun part starts once the event starts, you will have named your team and you can see where your team stands on the LIVE leaderboard throughout the tournament.
“Majors Challenge is for the average golf enthusiast,” said Tom Landers, Golfing Magazine’s Publisher. “That’s why it works so well.”
Come and join me in this fun series of events.
This would be a vacation of a lifetime!!!!! One of my dreams would have come true!!!!!
Good Luck Carl, I hope you win!!!!! have a great weekend.
Great Magazine for golf and Travel
Thank you Michael. It is a pleasure for me to have become part of the team. Good luck with the Majors Challenge.