HISTORIC GRAPEVINE, TEXAS

A Hidden Golf Gem in North Texas – Who knew about the Wine???

Historic Grapevine, is the premier go-to destination when planning a trip to Texas! Grapevine, centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, provides visitors a sophisticated escape from the big city. You can step back in time in Historic Downtown Grapevine and visit the more than 80 boutique shops, restaurants and artisans. You can step onboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad visit and unwind at one of Grapevine’s many winery tasting rooms.

There are 81 holes of golf within 10 to 15 minutes of every hotel in the city. Grapevine’s three golf courses, Bear Creek Golf Course, ranked among the top 50 public courses in the USA. Cowboy’s Golf Club, the only NFL-themed golf course and the Grapevine Golf Course, designed by Byron Nelson. There are another 76 golf courses within 20 miles including nationally acclaimed courses by some of the top designers in the game.

Etched into the rolling hills of Grapevine, and adjacent to the Marriott’s Gaylord Texan Resort is Cowboys Golf Club, A spectacular championship golf course, blends seamlessly with its pristine natural setting, with stone markers highlighting Dallas Cowboys history and a beautiful clubhouse featuring replica Super Bowl trophies, rings and other Cowboys memorabilia. A public golf course, one of the region’s only all-inclusive world-class resort golf properties. Cowboys Golf Club

Bear Creek Golf Course, a pair of captivating Ted Robinson designs have earned it recognition by Golf Digest as one of the “Top 50 Resort Courses in America” and by the Wall Street Journal as one of the “10 Great Places to Play Golf.”

Lush stands of mature oak trees frame undulating Bermuda fairways and manicured greens, in perfect balance with nature. Deep roughs, expansive bunkers, and an abundance of sparkling water features creating both strategic diversity and a picturesque backdrop for golf. Dramatic views add to the tranquil ambience of the courses, both of which offer multiple tees on each hole to accommodate golfers of all abilities. Bear Creek Golf Club (bearcreek-golf.com)

Grapevine Golf Course, the 27-hole complex is superbly maintained and managed by the City of Grapevine. Known as a “bang for the buck” course with some of the friendliest and professional staff in the business.

As one regular patron states….. “I hope the spirit here never changes and if Byron Nelson’s portrait and artifacts in the lobby signify his presence or prior involvement, then that explains why the experience here is so special.” Grapevine Golf Course

Some of the other notable and accessible courses in the area include: Tour 18 Dallas, TPC Four Season’s Dallas, Timarron Country Club, Bridlewood Golf Club and Riverchase Golf Club to name a few.

…….And who knew that Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the U.S.A.? Certainly not I, and Grapevine has served as a trendsetter, the leader with award-winning winery tasting rooms. Be sure to stop by one of the many wineries along the Urban Wine Trail and experience the epicenter of Texas wine culture. Here are some of the must stops along the way.

Bingham Family Vineyards – Bingham Family Vineyards is a multigenerational wine growing family that promises the curious wine explorer a joyful experience through 100% Texas grown and crafted estate wines, the fullest expression of the High Plains. Bingham Family Vineyards

Bull Lion Winery – A working ranch for over 25 years, primarily as a Registered Red Angus and Performance Paint Horse operation. In 2010, they began a new extending a family tradition from Italy where they have been growing grapes for over 100 years. Located near Chalk Mountain producing Old World Wines from 100% Texas grapes. https://bulllionranch.com

Cross Timbers Winery – Set in the Historic Dorris Brock Farmstead, surrounded by centuries-old oak and pecan trees is one of the oldest structures in Grapevine, offering a unique wine tasting experience, featuring 11 varietals grown in the High Plains. Cross Timbers Winery

Grape Vine Springs Winery – featuring more than 32 different wines in production. This unique tasting room offers daily wine tastings, a wide variety of wine accessories, custom winemaking experiences where you can blend your own wine, complete with a custom label, and the Night Watchman Ghost Tour. Grape Vine Springs Winery

Landon Winery – the ninth-largest winery in Texas. Landon's use of stainless-steel tanks and American and French oak barrels are examples of the ingenuity and complexity of the Landon winemaking process which has produced over 30 medal winning wines. Landon Winery

Messina Hof Grapevine Winery – Located in a historic infill replica of the Wallis Hotel, a charming space with a 19th-century atmosphere. One of the most highly regarded and award-winning Texas wineries, Messina Hof is a family-owned business featuring more than 50 wines from 28 different varietals. Messina Hof

Sloan & Williams Winery – Wines are produced from carefully selected, certified fruits. Between the rustic feel and the passion and knowledge the winemakers of Sloan & Williams bring to their winemaking, the bar will be set high. Make sure to enjoy a glass of wine or try their amazing wine ice cream. Sloan & Williams Winery

It should also not come of any surprise to anyone that Grapevine would be home to the largest wine festival in the Southwest. GrapeFest, – A Texas Wine Experience now in its 35th year is a 4-day event in mid-September, providing good times and entertainment for all ages. Signature events include the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest consumer judged wine competition in the nation; Texas Wine Tribute, honoring a Texas winery for their significant contributions to the Texas wine industry; GrapeStomp; Liberty Park Plaza Wine Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort; Champagne Terrace.

With the wine we must have food! Right?? Be it the discriminating foodie or someone with that Texas sized appetite, with over 200 restaurants, Grapevine has you covered! You decide, enjoy scrumptiously sizzling Lone Star staples such as steak, barbeque, and other favorites of cowboy cooking, or take one of many culinary journeys, Italian, French, Mexican, Southwestern, and Pacific Rim cuisine.

Grapevine is a happening place I tell you. Hosting a number of nationally acclaimed festivals and events that draw visitors from around the world including: Main Street Fest – A Craft Brew Experience, July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, Grapefest of course, Butterfly Flutterby and a Christmas experience like no other with 40 days of in the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Grapevine’s Historic Main Street is home to the Palace Arts Center, which includes the fully restored Palace and Lancaster Theatres. The Historic Palace Theatre, built in 1940, and Lancaster Theatre are home to a number of different performing arts groups and anchor Historic Downtown Grapevine’s bustling entertainment scene, which includes live music on evenings and weekends.

Shopping anyone……Grapevine offers an abundance of shopping to satisfy even the most seasoned shopper. Over 80 locally-owned shops plus Grapevine Mills (a destination within itself) with over 1.8 million square feet of shopping euphoria, offering incredible retail values, fantastic dining and exciting entertainment experiences all in one location.

For more information regarding accommodations, attractions or any of Grapevine’s upcoming events, please visit the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Grapevine, Texas Things To Do, Hotels, Events | Official Destination Website (grapevinetexasusa.com)