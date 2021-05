Indian Wells Golf Resort is a 36-hole golf resort is just minutes away from the Palm Springs International Airport. It is one of the few properties to have two courses ranked in the Top 25 “Best Municipal Courses in the United States” by Golfweek Magazine. The Celebrity Course & Players Course, AKA “Beauty and the Beast”, have hosted Golf Channel’s Big Break and the PGA’s Skins Game.

https://www.indianwellsgolfresort.com/