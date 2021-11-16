Lornano Chianti Classico 2016: $19.95

by | Nov 16, 2021 | Italy Red Chianti | 0 comments

What You Can Expect: You pay a little more, you get a little more in this well rounded Chianti produced from 100% Sangiovese grapes.  Beautiful aroma and a rich dark color for this Chianti which I would lean towards full bodied.  Highly recommended.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *