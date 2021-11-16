Lornano Chianti Classico 2016: $19.95 by Traveling Golfer Staff | Nov 16, 2021 | Italy Red Chianti | 0 comments What You Can Expect: You pay a little more, you get a little more in this well rounded Chianti produced from 100% Sangiovese grapes. Beautiful aroma and a rich dark color for this Chianti which I would lean towards full bodied. Highly recommended. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.