Major Carriers Returning Golfers to the Palmetto State

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TO LAUNCH NONSTOP FLIGHTS TO MYRTLE BEACH FROM 10 DESTINATIONS

……..and Golf Bags Fly Free to the Golf Capital of the World

Southwest Airlines has announced launch dates for nonstop flights from 10 cities to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and along with Southwest’s Grand Strand-bound passengers, golf bags will fly free to the “Golf Capital of the World.”

One of America’s most popular airlines, Southwest will begin providing year-round service to Myrtle Beach near the end of this year’s peak spring season.

Beginning May 23, 2021, Southwest will launch nonstop service between Myrtle Beach and Baltimore, MD (BWI), Chicago, IL (MDW), and Nashville, TN (BNA); and additional nonstop service to Dallas, TX (DAL) and Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) will begin May 29. Service to five (5) additional destinations will begin on June 6, 2021, and include: Atlanta, GA (ATL), Columbus, OH (CMH), Indianapolis, IN (IND), Kansas City, MO (MCI), and St. Louis, MO (STL). In addition to the nonstop offerings, Myrtle Beach is accessible on Southwest Airlines this summer from 50+ cities through same-plane and connecting itineraries.

Six of Southwest’s 10 flights to Myrtle Beach will come from the Central Time Zone, providing Myrtle Beach a nonstop to link to the golf-crazed Midwest.

“Southwest Airlines coming to Myrtle Beach is great news for golfers,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for promoting Myrtle Beach as a golf destination. “The decision to begin service from 10 different markets is a testament to the destination’s strength. While Myrtle Beach has long been popular amongst golfers from the Midwest, the flights from St. Louis, Nashville, and Kansas City, in particular, are a game-changer for us in those markets.”

Myrtle Beach International Airport enjoys nonstop flights from 50+ cities, more than any airport in South Carolina, and it’s home to the Palmetto State’s lowest average fares.

Visit Southwest.com to view specific itineraries.

NEW DIRECT FLIGHTS FROM AMERICAN, SOUTHWEST MAKE VISITING HILTON HEAD GOLF ISLAND EASIER THAN EVER

Convenient Year-Round and Seasonal Service

Hilton Head Golf Island comprising 26 courses across Beaufort, Bluffton and Jasper counties, is now easier than ever to access from major cities throughout the U.S. with American and Southwest Airlines rolling out new seasonal and year-round service from six new markets.

On April 10th, American began with Saturday flights to/from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) into Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH). Ending May 29, the new route will complement the airline’s year-round service to/from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and seasonal service to/from Washington Reagan Airport (DCA), Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL).

The new route will link Hilton Head Island directly to the Northeast, offering a convenient nonstop option for visitors and residents during the peak spring golf season. An Embraer 175 regional jet, equipped with 12 first-class seats and 64 seats in the main cabin, operates the Saturday flights. The E175 is known for its dual-class offering, comfortable interior and impeccable reliability.

As of March 11, Southwest, year-round service to Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) via six flights from five markets: Dallas Love Field (DAL), Houston Hobby Airport (HOU), Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), Nashville International Airport (BNA), and Baltimore / Washington International Airport (BWI). Fares start as low as $49, one way, and golfers can check their clubs in lieu of one free bag provided they don’t exceed 50 pounds.

“As more golfers return to the friendly skies to visit their favorite golf destinations, we’re thrilled that our airline partners continue to step up with new and enhanced service to our region,” says Cary Corbitt, President of the Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association. “We are also fortunate to have two award-winning airports providing golf groups of all sizes with top-notch service and efficient operations.”

In addition to American and Southwest, Delta Airlines also offers nonstop and one-stop service to HHH via its Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) hub and non-stop service to SAV from ATL and New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) with connections from 200-plus cities worldwide.

For more information about the golf courses, resorts and packages offered by Hilton Head Golf Island via its member-partners, visit www.hiltonheadgolfisland.com

Hilton Head Golf Island is a marketing collective of 26 member courses across Beaufort, Bluffton and Jasper counties in South Carolina’s stunning Lowcountry region. Golf enthusiasts relish the region’s Southern hospitality and world-class golf venues sculpted by vaunted architects Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus, George Fazio, Arthur Hills, Rees Jones, Robert Trent Jones, Willard Byrd, Davis Love III and Clyde Johnston. Home to the world-renowned Sea Pines Resort, the PGA TOUR makes its only South Carolina stop each April at Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

The Lowcountry Golf Course Owners Association, in conjunction with the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Visitor and Conventions Bureau and Chamber of Commerce, launched Hilton Head Golf Island to support the island’s thriving golf market through promotion of golf rounds and packages.

Golf Packages And Offers | Hilton Head Island