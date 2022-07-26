Mountain Golf / Island Golf

Double your pleasure – Double your fun! Amazing Thailand

When traveling around the globe in search of another ultimate golf experience you are most likely to make it a multi destination experience giving you a broader cultural and golf experience. Destination Amazing Thailand, the city of Bangkok will be the initial landing spot for more international travelers and what a spot it is. Consistently one of the most visited cities in the world.In March we published a feature “Covering All The Bases” touching on golf in Bangkok, Hua Hin and Pattaya. In a baseball perspective we might consider these bases as part of the infield. With these next 2 destinations, Phuket and Chiang Mai, we take you a little further afield, you might say that we are playing the outfield. In case you missed it and care to circle back so you too can cover all the bases click here. Covering All the Bases | Traveling Golfer I Thailand

Phuket is your island in the sun, located in southern Thailand. It is the biggest of Thai islands adjoining the Andaman Sea. Flight time from Bangkok is about 1.5 hours and what awaits is an island full of magnificent white sand beaches with turquoise blue water, amazing sunsets and the famous Phuket nightlife. The Thai food culture here has some Portuguese and Chinese influence. Note: southern Thai food is known to be super spicy.

The drive from top to bottom of the island will take about 75-90 mins. Patong Beach is the main beach and the center of the action form a nightlife standpoint. Another hot spot is Bang Tao beach, home to The

Laguna Complex, which has more 5* hotels and higher end dining options with far less nightlife than Patong.

Must play courses in Phuket include: Red Mountain Golf Club, winding its way through a truly dramatic former tin mine site in the heart of Phuket, Red Mountain is one of Asia’s most exciting courses that opened in 2008. The course has been routed to take advantage of a huge variety of landforms and elevation changes. Scars left from the tin mine era have been imaginatively incorporated into the overall scheme, creating a unique character at the same time as establishing an indelible link with an important era in the Island’s past. A challenging course with numerous risk / reward options, creating a fun playing environment, an exhilarating test of golf and a breathtaking scenic tour around a course. The signature hole is the par 3 17th which plays about 150 yards straight downhill to a small green surrounded by forest.

Blue Canyon Country Club – Canyon Course: Award winning since its opening in 1991. Hosting the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1994, 1998 and 2007 gave the course world wide recognition as one of the preeminent championship courses in Asia. A classic parkland style course, sculpted with minimal disruption to the original landscape, lush tree lined fairways always in pristine condition.

Aquella Golf & Country Club – The newest course has taken Phuket by storm with its setting on the shores of the Andaman Sea. Amidst spectacular vistas across the soft turquoise hues of the captivating Sea, the refreshing sea breezes, and immaculate white sands coupled with the luxury clubhouse, Aquella Golf & Country Club is truly a precious jewel in the golf destinations of Thailand. Have your camera or phone in hand when you get to everyone’s favorite hole, the par 3, 11th hole. (Lead Photo above)

Other Phuket courses for your consideration: Loch Palm Golf Club, Blue Canyon Country Club – Lakes Course, Laguna Golf Phuket, Mission Hills Phuket, Phuket Country Club.

For a complete about face, Chiang Mai with its northern setting in a mountainous region of Thailand offers up a completely different scenario from Phuket and for that matter the rest of the nation. Playing here is best in the winter months, when the temperature is cool and humidity is low.

Chiang Mai is northern Thailand’s largest city and the 2nd largest in Thailand. Many visitors are absorbed with the nature and mountain tours and stepping on Thailands highest point doi inthanon is always a thrill. Beautiful nature blended with Lanna Culture and colors of contemporary life bring millions of tourists annually. Thapae Walking Street exemplifies the local way of life provides the opportunity to shop for stylish handmade products. Nimmanhaemin Road is another of tourist’s favorite streets with a plethora of tastes and cuisine! Not to be missed.

Must play courses here are:

Chiang Mai Highlands Golf & Spa Resort – a 27-hole golf resort set in the hills outside Chiang Mai. Voted among the top 3 golf resorts in Asia, by 2015 Asia Golf Awards. Each 9 offers views over the densely forested hills, and the fairways meander amongst lush vegetation and large water hazards. It can play long so the longer hitters will really enjoy this.

Alpine Golf Resort – another 27-hole complex. A Ron Garl Design set 1,500 meter’s above sea level delivers a beautiful natural setting amongst the old dense forest and holes out in the flatlands that are more exposed to the wind. One of the most unique layouts in Thailand. An excellent club house, it is more than just golf here. Definitely a place to enjoy a meal and drink at before or after the round.

Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort – a very popular and challenging 18-hole course, about 60 mins outside of Chiang Mai, in Lamphun province. There is a good amount of water, undulating terrain and distinct elevation changes which keeps the round very interesting. The course is beautiful and the train runs across a bridge which the course is worked around, another good course to being the camera to.

Other courses for your consideration – Gassan Panorama, Gassan Legacy, Mae Jo Golf Club, Summit Green Valley Golf Club, Royal Chiang Mai Golf Club, North Hill Golf Club (night golf here)

Asia Golf Experiences based in Thailand can take care of any and all arrangements for your visit to Thailand.

Check out these Amazing Thailand Experiences, and don’t forget thet you can mix and match destinations for a more all round Thai experience! Customizing your vacation is what they do!

Four Points by Sheraton Invitational Phuket Golf Week set for October 2022. Phuket Invitational Golf Week

10-day Phuket Stay and Play with 5 rounds of golf: Phuket Golf Stay & Play

10 day Chiang Mai Stay and Play with 4 rounds of golf and a little more of the cultural experience: Chiang Mai Golf & Cultural Experience

For more general information on Amazing Thailand, visit: Thailand Insider.com Thailand Insider – Amazing Thailand – Thailand Travel