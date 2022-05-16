Northern Michigan Calling…

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Wants You!

Being in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula the season generally starts a little later that the southern parts of the state, but as of May 6th, they have been ready to rock and roll.

Island Resort & Casino, Michigan’s premier Upper Peninsula golf destination located just outside of Escanaba. Home of the award-winning Sweetgrass and Sage Run golf courses and a new $33 million renovation, the resort is primed to host golfers with new lodging, dining and gaming opportunities in 2022.

Island Resort Renovations Caters to Golfers

Golfers booking a golf vacation in 2022 will love the new hotel addition and renovations. The new tower, connected to the south end of the resort’s Palm Tower, features 138 guest rooms and suites, with some special attention for golfers who visit — fresh, expansive golf suites. The spacious 675-square-foot suites are complete with a king, double queen and common area, all with breathtaking views of the Sweetgrass Golf Course — perfect for foursomes seeking added space and a fun environment. Horizons Steakhouse, the new high-end dining venue, located on the top floor and features some of the region’s best views. It’s the perfect gathering place for golf groups after a day on Sweetgrass or Sage Run.

Award-winning golf has become the centerpiece of the Island Resort & Casino

Designed by Paul Albanese, Sweetgrass was named the 2022 National Golf Course of the Year by the NGCOA. (photo above) The prairie links-style course features an open layout with some of the game’s most fun greens to putt (Redan, Biarritz, Island, and Double-Green), as well as some wonderful strategic holes that include No. 15’s famous island green and spectacular finishing par-five holes on each side. The course, which hosts the Epson Tour Island Resort Championship June 24-26, is also ranked among Golfweek’s Best Courses, and has been recognized by GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest as a Best in State selection.

Sage Run, also designed by Albanese, offers a contrasting style from its sister course. Listed on Golf Digest’s prestigious “Best New Courses” list in 2019, it meanders through beautiful Upper Peninsula hardwoods, open vistas and a dramatic ridge offering a scenic variety of shots that create a thrill ride for golfers. The course annually hosts top collegiate players with the Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage Run.

New Golf packages and suites now being booked

With the season opener approaching, now is the time for golfers to book your 2022 Spring/Summer golf packages. Led by its Sweetgrass and Sage Run courses, the resort’s fully customized packages offer 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-night lodging options with up to four golf rounds which may include two neighboring courses. Package prices range from $95-$758, depending on time of year and single/double occupancy.

Golfers can combine the best in golf and sports betting

Golfers looking to combine the best in golf and sports betting, can book a golf trip around major sporting events during the spring, summer or fall. Events like the PGA Championship in May, U.S. Open and NBA Finals in June, Open Championship in August, Presidents Cup and College/NFL football in September/October are the perfect reason for a special trip! The all-new Sportsbook area has become the perfect 19th hole. With over 10 kiosks to bet on sports, you can’t go wrong!

Island Resort & Casino is one of the Midwest’s largest golf, casino and entertainment resort destinations. The resort now features 400+ guest rooms, more than 1,200 of the latest slots, a poker room, various gaming tables, a sportsbook, bingo hall, the luxurious Drift Spa, an RV park, a headline entertainment showroom, a pool with waterpark features, an expansive convention space that can be customized, and enough dining choices to please every palate. The resort is easily accessible via two regional airports in Escanaba and Marquette — connecting through Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing or Grand Rapids. Visit

To put some drive times into perspective to the Upper Peninsula, give yourself just over 6 hours from Detroit, 3.5 – 4 from the Boyne / Gaylord areas and for our friends in Northern Ontario about 3.5 hours from Sault Ste. Marie.

For more information: Island Resort and Casino