Ohio’s World Class Golf Experience

Middle America has often been overlooked by golfers that travel to play, but more and more destinations from within are being unveiled and rightly so!

Branson, Missouri with its Big Cedar Lodge is definitely a magnet to the Midwest, America’s Summer Golf Capital in Michigan has more than you can shake a stick at, Indiana’s Pete Dye Golf Trail remains a best kept secret and now Ohio has a world class property, the Firestone Country Club, ready to carry the flag of the Buckeye State!

And what a flag bearer it is!! Considered one of the most revered sites in professional golf – and now open to non-members through stay-and-play experiences.

Since the 1950s, Firestone and its famed South Course have annually hosted the biggest names in professional golf. In addition to being the site of three PGA Championships, the club was the long-time venue for the PGA TOUR’s World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and its predecessor, the World Series of Golf. It currently hosts the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions.

The North Course is a splendid Robert Trent Jones design that opened for member play in 1969. Marked by numerous lakes and streams, the North Course has played host to both the American Golf Classic and World Series of Golf. Several publications have listed the North Course among the “Top 100 Modern Courses”. Formerly known as the West Course, the Fazio Course is undergoing a bunker enhancement project that should be completed by this spring.

The dormitory-style club rooms each feature a view of Firestone’s layouts, and pay homage to more than 50 years of incredible golf history. For a resort experience at Firestone, there are 57 golf villa rooms sprinkled throughout the property. Dining is available at three on-property establishments, including the clubhouse’s 1929 Grille & Legacy Pavilion and 55th Hole Bar, both of which offer open-air dining and golf course views.

Through May 31, the exclusive stay-and-play packages include overnight accommodations in Firestone’s standard club rooms and rounds of golf. The 1 Day | 1 Night experience starts at $300 (per person, per night) and includes golf on the North Course. Starting at $500, the 2 Days | 1 Night offers a round of golf on the South and North Courses, while the 2 Days | 2 Nights package starts at $600 and includes golf on the South and North Courses.

Golf and lodging upgrades to the guest villas are available with each package at booking, and additional rounds of golf may be included at a fee. Course replays can be added based on availability, and seasonal demands could reflect an increased rate. Other restrictions may apply, and rates do not include service charges, tax or tips.

Stays and experiences exceeding two nights will be customized by Firestone’s Club Concierge Team. Specializing in providing personalized experiences for any group, the Club Concierge Team handles services such as dinner reservations or curated dining experiences, private event services, tee time scheduling, off-property activity planning, personalized villa stocking and amenities, and individual private golf lessons or group golf clinics.

“The spring is a perfect time to enjoy our incredible courses and fantastic accommodations at great rates,” says Jay Walkinshaw, General Manager at Firestone. “We can host groups of any size, and our Club Concierge Team is dedicated to sharing the best of Firestone with everyone. We invite golfers to take advantage of these exclusive stay-and-play packages and discover firsthand why we’re a bucket-list golf destination.”

Situated in northeast Ohio, Firestone Country Club is less than an hour’s drive from Cleveland and under four hours from major metropolitan areas such as Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. Nearby attractions include the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, and the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

To book these limited golf packages or for more information, please visit clubcorp.com/Clubs/Firestone-Country-Club/Stay-Play or call 330-245-3280.