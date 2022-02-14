Paso Creek Cabernet Sauvignon 2020: $18.95

Feb 14, 2022

What you can Expect: Love this region, produced great tasting wines without the Napa price. Easily can pair this with any red meats. Full bodied, bold character, smooth and flavorful!

