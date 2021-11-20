PGA National Czech Republic at Oaks Prague partners with top Luxury Hotels

A Masterpiece and the Mystical City of Prague

It is not often that you get to play a course that within it’s first year gets the nod as Best Course in Europe as was the case with PGA National Czech Republic at Oaks Prague in 2020 by the World Golf Awards. On a crispy fall day at the end of October, it lived up to all expectations.

Right from the first tee ball when I thought I had nailed my drive on the 370-yard par 4. Right down the middle I thought and then the starter informed me that I would be in the bunker right. I would learn quickly to pay attention to the GPS as subtle contours on the fairways make you pay attention to where you place your shots off the tee. Thankfully it turned out to be a good bunker day. Hitting a 9 iron to 10 feet and making the putt for a sand save birdie start was sign! (1st hole photo above).

The course a creation by leading designer Kyle Phillips. Kyle has designed courses on every continent including three of the world’s top 100 – Kingsbarns, Scotland (42), California Golf Club, US (74), and South Cape, South Korea (90). The first nine holes were opened in August 2019. The full 18-hole course was opened in the summer of 2020.

Approximately 30 minutes from Prague in a region recognized as Central Bohemia, the fairways take you through a number of terrain chance with the 13th green elevated to a point that provides a panoramic view of Prague. The 390-yard par 4, 14th might become the favorite hole for most golfers as a good drive over the ridge will funnel your ball pretty close to the green providing it avoids the magnetic bunkers.

Bunkers where the theme for my day including a double bunker sand save on the par 4, 12th. All tolled 4 for 6 on sand saves for an adventurous 81 and happy for it!

To give you the ultimate Stay & Play experience PGA National Czech Republic / Oaks has partnered with top luxury hotels to bring you world class golf with world class Prague.

Lying on the left bank of the Vltava River, amidst the palaces and gardens of picturesque Lesser Town, both hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Prague and Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague are located within walking distance from all major sights of Prague and make the perfect starting point to explore the city. Wake up in one of the luxurious rooms, enjoy a delicious breakfast in the garden and embark on your favorite day of golf, within a 30-minute drive or discover the magic of Prague. Your choice.

Situated in a former monastery, Mandarin Oriental, Prague is a synonym for an urban hideaway. The hotel reflects all that city of Prague has to offer – rich history, stunning architecture and romantic charm. The 99 rooms and suites exude a sense of elegance and offer an enticing blend of historic character and contemporary design.

A historic gate opens to a secluded courtyard with the popular Spices Terrace. An innovative dining concept designed by skillful chefs entices guests to spend delightful moments while enjoying personalized service. The repeatedly awarded spa, the only one in the world to be housed in a former Renaissance chapel, offers a unique space in which to begin the journey to equilibrium. Guests can choose from a variety of body treatments and massages or immerse in the authentic spa experiences from all over the world.

Located right below Prague Castle and just steps away from Charles Bridge, is placed a still active Augustinian Monastery, a part of the Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague, which for many years has kept the stories of Augustinian monks alive to preserve their story dating back to 13th century. It is this rich history that makes the hotel a peaceful and safe oasis, even though you are right in the city centre.

The complex made of seven historical buildings houses 101 individually furnished contemporary rooms and suites in various categories including 4 iconic signature suites that have been designed by Olga Polizzi to incorporate the iconic character of the spaces they inhabit. A restaurant with seating in the tranquil monastery garden and The Refectory bar with its Baroque ceiling fresco and exceptional mixology.

I know that I am looking forward to a return visit to the Oaks Prague, this truly falls into an all-round bucket list experience.

For more information on Oaks Prague and PGA National Czech Republic, and Stay & Play packages available please visit www.oakspga.cz