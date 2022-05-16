Podcasts Return to the Mix

Are you ready to take on Michigan’s Magnificent Ten?

That is 10 Golf Courses, at 3 Resort’s that make up Boyne Golf. They are all within an hour of each other, a number of holes on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Excellent options for Stay & Play Packages, some with Unlimited Golf, a Super 5 Vacation with 5 days of unlimited Golf and then Michigan’s Magnificent 10 Vacation for the golfer that just needs to play them all!

Pour yourself a glass of wine and have a listen as my co-host Jodie Jenkins and I host Director of Golf, Sales and Marketing Ken Griffin for a 30-minute insight into what is going at Boyne for the 2022 golf season.

Next up, as a guest of Alexander Toth, Until the Next Tee and Tee Box Chatter, we bring you a little history of how the Traveling Golfer evolved, the many years of working in the states of South Carolina and Mississippi before jumping on board with IAGTO – The International Association of Golf Tour Operators where the world became my oyster. Travel has taken me to the most northern golf course in the world, right here in Canada to the most southern golf course in the world, Ushuaia, Argentina. First major trip post COVID was to the Czech Republic, we touch on that as well as a few thoughts on Asia. A laid-back show, you to should lay back, maybe with that 2nd glass of wine and have a listen.

