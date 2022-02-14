Rivera Il Falcone Riserva Castel del Monte, Nero di Troia 2014: $24.95 by Traveling Golfer Staff | Feb 14, 2022 | Italy Red Other | 0 comments What you can Expect: I think I need to pay more attention to Southern Italian reds. With age comes flavor as is the case with this beauty. Smooth full bodied and flavorful. Perfect with any meats. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.