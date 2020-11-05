Stormy Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2020: $11.05

by | Feb 14, 2022 | South Africa Red Cab Sauv | 0 comments

What you can Expect: A little on the light tasting for my liking. For 11 bucks though it is OK. It was my Super Bowl wine with wings, chili and would come in handy on a night when you don’t need another bottle …… but you do anyways.

