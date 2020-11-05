Stormy Bay Cabernet Sauvignon 2020: $11.05 by Traveling Golfer Staff | Feb 14, 2022 | South Africa Red Cab Sauv | 0 comments What you can Expect: A little on the light tasting for my liking. For 11 bucks though it is OK. It was my Super Bowl wine with wings, chili and would come in handy on a night when you don’t need another bottle …… but you do anyways. Submit a Comment Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.