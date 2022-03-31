Sun, Sand and World Class Greens along the Pacific Coast

Carlsbad, the Gateway to Southern California

Visit Carlsbad, the destination marketing organization for the Pacific Coast town is opening its arms to golfers, welcoming them to experience the area’s top golf resorts, golf courses, and leading hotel properties as the organization further promotes the sunny region as one of America’s top golf destinations.

Carlsbad is home to top golf resort destinations Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and Park Hyatt Aviara, along with The Crossings at Carlsbad. The oceanfront town showcases world-class golf, luxury resort destinations, world class culture and cuisine, and some of the finest year-round weather anywhere. Golf Digest already recognizes Carlsbad among its “23 best summertime buddies trip golf destinations.”

“When you combine the world-class golf at La Costa, Aviara, and The Crossings, together with our resort destinations and over 5,000 hotel rooms, wonderful attractions, restaurants, breweries, beaches, outdoor activities, and great weather, why wouldn’t you want to put this on your bucket list of golf destinations?” said Mark Rudyk, Vice President Marketing & Communications of Visit Carlsbad. “We are very excited to promote our great golf partners and create more awareness about our golf product and attract even more golfers to this beautiful oceanside golf destination.”

Carlsbad features a rich golf history.

Originally developed as an amenity-driven playground for well-heeled celebrities and athletes, OMNI La Costa Resort & Spa has a warm, relaxing vibe that charms you from the moment you step onto the property. You can feel the rich history, which dates to the early 1960s, echoing through its grounds.

By the mid-1960s, La Costa had become the go-to spot for Hollywood’s elite. The golf course received international praise and was routinely played by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bob Hope. In the early 1970s, renowned Pancho Segura was the resident tennis pro and La Costa became the tennis epicenter with Charlton Heston, Johnny Carson and Desi Arnaz exchanging rallies during their visits.

The crown jewel of La Costa, The Spa, was a refuge for some of the world’s most powerful people, including Richard Nixon, Jackie Kennedy and Chief Justice Earl Warren. La Costa had quickly established itself as the top destination for Hollywood stars who wanted to experience “The La Costa Lifestyle.” Omni La Costa is home to 36 holes of historic championship golf on its Champions and Legends Courses, having hosted the PGA TOUR’s Tournament of Champions from 1969 – 1989. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Resorts

Aviara plays host to the LPGA

The Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club and Spa is a premier luxury resort featuring the region’s only Arnold Palmer-designed golf course. Since 2013, the resort and golf club has played host to the LPGA JTBC Classic. The resort spreads across 200 acres and features a stunning sophisticated Spanish colonial-style hotel. The luxe getaway recently underwent a major $50 million transformation that included new dining concepts, reimagined rooms, pool areas, and fresh stunning ocean views from the new lobby. Golf Digest has named the resort among its “33 most female-friendly golf trip destinations.”

