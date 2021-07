What can you Expect: Wow what a bottle to wrap your hands around! As deep a butt as you will find! Another beautiful blend 31% syrah, 29% cabernet franc, 25% carménère, and 15% cabernet sauvignon, all from organic vineyards at the Fundo Tarapacá estate in Isla de Maipo. The syrah’s ripe black fruit is very present, but it’s accompanied by herb and spice notes as well as red fruit in a tremendously fresh wine