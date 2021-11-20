Tee off in the New Year with Women on Fairways!

Swing, Sip & Sunshine Golf Experience

Women on Fairways has launched a collection of curated luxury golf and lifestyle trips for women golfers. Their 2022 Swing & Sip Golf Experiences are fully escorted designed to bring women together on and off the fairways. Open to single golfers, mother/daughter duos, and groups of friends with all levels of golfers welcomed! The itineraries bring an immersive destination experience built around golf, resort living, laid-back luxury experiences with a goal to provide a fun, social environment for friendships and making memories. All you need to do is book your airfare and arrive with your clubs, the rest is taken care of for you!

Swing, Sip & Sunshine Golf Experience

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Great Palm Springs, California

January 20-24, 2022

Included:

4-nights in a private villa at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Golf instruction by an LPGA Golf Pro

2 rounds of golf – lunch at the golf courses

Daily breakfast – welcome reception – final night dinner

Airport transportation

Golf course transfers

Activity transfers

$100 resort credit

And many surprises along the way!

Starting at $4,350 per person (does not include airfare)

Women on Fairways believes in small group travel, quality over quantity with a high level of customer service therefore, designing these trips only available to 12 golfers.

Women on Fairways has curated luxury experiential golf trips to bring women together on and off the fairways. Our hand-selected destinations & accommodations will provide a fun and social experience to build friendships and lasting memories! Join us if you are a single golfer, mother/daughter duo, or bring a friend. All levels of golfers are welcomed!

We invite you to visit www.womenonfairways.com/golf-trips to learn more about their trips and the women behind Women on Fairways.

To book/inquire contact info@womenonfairways.com