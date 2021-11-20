Tour Edge Staffer Bernhard Langer Wins PGA TOUR Champions Schwab Cup

Tour Edge has been experiencing a meteoric rise on the PGA TOUR Champions

With back-to-back Schwab Cup Victories, the 64-year-old culminates a “Super Season” in Historic Fashion with “one of my best rounds ever,” stated Langer.

It makes me so happy to see this type of success for Tour Edge. Anyone who has been subscribed to this Traveling Golfer newsletter, certainly knows I am a long-time player, (10 years), supporter and fan. The closest to anything in common with Langer, other than Tour Edge is age, LOL, 1 year. I did move to a new course this year with a range, good move. With a little practice, a complete overhaul of clubs, Tour Edge Exotic E721 Irons, C721 Driver, Woods, Hybrids, EXS 58-degree blade SW and the Wingman Putter (cuz everybody needs a good wingman) I managed to get my index down to 7.1 thanks to 10 consecutive rounds in the 70’s.

Below other than a little celebrating of Langer’s season closing accomplishments, read on and find out just how many professionals are making moves with Tour Edge products.

The legend of Bernhard Langer continues to grow at an exponential rate as the ageless wonder continues to pull off the unthinkable. At the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Sunday, Langer won the 6th Schwab Cup of his storied career, the most of any player in Champions history.

“I’m just overwhelmed, you know, at 64 to win this thing six times,” said Langer. “It will probably be my last one, I’m almost sure of that, but it’s very, very special.” After experiencing intense back pain in the first two rounds that almost saw him withdraw from the championship, Langer fought back to shoot the low round of any player in Round 3. He shot an 11-under 63 Saturday, beating his age for the first time in his career in what he called one of his best rounds of his career given the circumstances. “It was fun to get a result because we did a bit of math last night, my son and I,” said Langer. “He said, ‘If you finish top 18, Jim Furyk would have to finish second,’ so my goal was to do that. My goal was to be in the top-18 tomorrow.”

Langer did just that and shot a final-round 69 for a solo 17th-place finish to clinch the Schwab Cup trophy that represents the longest season in PGA Tour Champions history. Langer played in all 39 events held in the “super season”, earning 24 Top 10 finishes in the process.

“When we signed Bernhard to join our professional staff at the start of the 2021 season, we knew we had an all-time legend coming on board to Tour Edge,” said Tour Edge President David Glod. “To see him fight back against all the pain he was facing this weekend was one of the most impressive rounds of golf that I have ever witnessed.”

“Congratulations from every person involved with Tour Edge go out to Bernhard on his amazing accomplishment. I’d like to thank him for trusting our equipment to lead him to the number one spot and for being the most professional and hard-working player I’ve ever been around,” added Glod.

With Langer’s Schwab Cup title, a Tour Edge staff player has now won back-to-back Schwab Cup titles spanning over the last three years. Tour Edge staff player Scott McCarron won the 2019 Schwab Cup title. “This has been a long-term vision for Tour Edge,” said Glod. “We have definitely found a home on the PGA TOUR Champions and will continue to grow our presence on this tour and other professional tours due to the success that we’ve had out here.”

Tour Edge also had a Non-Contracted Player Finish Solo 2nd Playing Exotics in the Phoenix Finale

Six players out of the Top 34 players on the PGA TOUR Champions were playing Tour Edge clubs at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship held at Phoenix Country Club. Four players, including Langer, finished in the Top 20 of the event playing Tour Edge clubs.

A new player to Tour Edge put an Exotics C721 Hybrid into play for the season finale and finished in solo 2nd place for the event at 18-under par.

Another non-contracted player finished in 13th place Sunday with an Exotics C721 Driver and an Exotics EXS Pro 3-wood in the bag.

Another player finished 20th playing two Exotics EXS Ti-Utility Irons. The EXS Ti-Utility tied for the most played utility iron model in play at the Charles Schwab Championship.

Tour Edge has been experiencing a meteoric rise on the PGA TOUR Champions over the past few seasons.

This season alone saw Tour Edge breakthrough in almost every product category on the PGA TOUR Champions.



The company has seen 2,325 clubs in play by over 133 different PGA Tour professionals on the three PGA Tours over the last four seasons. In that time, the company has earned 14 wins, 86 Top 5’s and 206 Top 10 finishes.

Over 30 players chose to play a Tour Edge driver this season. That led the company to a driver victory, 10 Top 5 finishes and 16 Top 10’s with their drivers this season.

Tour Edge also experienced 25 Top 10’s with their fairway metals this season, including 11 Top 5 finishes. They also earned 23 Top 10’s with their hybrids and eight more Top 5’s and 21 Top 10’s with their utility irons.

The biggest growth in usage and performance came in the iron and wedge categories for the surging brand. They experienced seven Top 2 finishes, 14 Top 5’s and 25 Top 10’s with their irons this season with very similar success with their wedges.

Tour Edge has been a part of 13 victories and 24 runner-up finishes on the PGA TOOUR Champions since 2018 and has been in the bag for a 1st or 2nd place finish 37 times in the last 81 Champions events played (45%).

Great quote from Langer towards the game and life in general. Whatever you’re passionate about, do it, and whatever you love doing, keep doing it.” Langer said on Championship Sunday. If you love the game of golf, which is a great game, keep playing. You can still get better. I think we are living examples of that, if you are in your 50’s or 60’s, you can still get better and improve the game and have fun living and staying healthy.”

Maybe I have more in common with Mr. Langer than I thought! I would not trade my Tour Edge clubs for any others on the market. “Pound for Pound Nothing Comes Close” some day I to might be able to say……”Because I win with it!” I do win a little here and there………LOL.

For more information on Tour Edges entire product line www.touredge.com

In Canada, Golf Trends Inc. is the distributor of Tour Edge Products www.golftrendsinc.com