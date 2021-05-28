What Women Want in Golf Trips …..

…..On & Off the Fairways

In celebration of Women’s Golf Day on June 1, 2021, the Travelling Golfer would like to highlight a company whose sole mission is to create memories on and off the fairways. Women on Fairways, LLC is a golf and lifestyle travel company catering to women golfers.

Meet the ladies behind Women on Fairways…

Ashlee Ciora and Noreen Selberg have known each other since 2010. They worked together, entertained clients, and traveled the world for business promoting and marketing leisure travel to Greater Palm Springs, California. The two loved working together, built a strong friendship over the years and as their careers moved into different executive roles, companies, and locations, they always stayed in touch.

Women on Fairways was born out of a year that faced many challenges as the world had to navigate a new reality in 2020. Their combined 60 years of working in the tourism and hospitality industry changed. Ashlee was living in Los Angeles and moved back to Minnesota to be with family and Noreen stayed in La Quinta and spent time with her family.

Thankfully the golf gods reopened the courses in Minnesota and Ashlee played a lot of golf in the summer and joined the LPGA Amateurs MN Metro Chapter. Her passion for travel and years of experience marketing golf destinations started to develop an idea and the vision of Women on Fairways was introduced.





The two reconnected and joined forces as they realized there was a gap in the market for women-owned golf companies focused on women golf trips. They created tailor-made itineraries designed around the experiences not only on the course but off the course for girlfriend’s golf trips, mother/daughter golf trips, celebration trips, family golf trips, and couples golf trips. This year has been an amazing year for golf, with thousands of additional rounds, new players, and more women appreciating this new found love for the game. Women on Fairways is excited to be part of this trending growth especially focused on designing trips catering to women golfers. We all know the typical guy’s golf trip – golf, drink, sleep…repeat and check off the bucket list courses.

Their motto is simple…you don’t have to be a bucket list or scratch golfer to book with us. We celebrate the days we play golf with our friends…and that’s a great day!

We asked Ashlee about the thought process of picking destinations with women in mind. “The destination is key in planning a women’s golf trip. The destination has to be easily accessible, safe, nice hotel product from golf resorts to luxury hotels, and offer a variety of activities and things to do.”

Women on Fairways select their destinations because they know them and experienced them first-hand. Ashlee and Noreen have lived primarily on the west coast and have lived, worked and played in Scottsdale, Greater Palm Springs, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, and other west coast cities. But they also have discovered hidden gems in the Midwest states offering some unique women’s golf packages. They love planning golf trips tied around activities that the group loves to do like wine tours, private culinary tours, art tours, a spa day, or any specific experiences the client has requested. Noreen and Ashlee are wine lovers…especially California Chardonnays so the 19th hole is an important part of the itinerary. The Traveling Golfer found out their favorite is Rombauer Chardonnay.

What sets them apart from other golf companies is their years of experience in destination marketing, golf, luxury hotel sales, event planning, and domestic and international travel. Noreen’s background in luxury hotel and golf resort sales and Ashlee’s career in destination and golf marketing makes for a talented duo that holds the designation as a top luxury travel agency for experiential golf travel for women. They understand the importance of customer service, attention to detail, hotel product, and women amenities expected at a golf course. They have a long list of destination, hotel and golf course relationships that provide their clients access to VIP services and additional amenities only bookable through Women on Fairways. They are an affiliated agency of the luxury travel company, Travel Edge headquartered in Toronto with offices in the United States.





As an exclusive announcement through the Traveling Golfer, Women on Fairways is organizing an escorted women’s golf trip in celebration of their one-year anniversary tentatively scheduled for November 8-12, 2021. This trip will bring women together in a fun setting, where the sun will shine, the destination will be scenic, golf will be played, the wine will be enjoyed, relaxation is mandatory, and memories will be made. Women on Fairways is planning this exclusive 4-night / 5-day trip for women golfers and will include two rounds of golf, transportation in destination, a variety of experiences, and some surprises with an option for additional days. Stay tuned for more details, pricing, and booking information in July 2021, or email us at info@womenonfairways.com if you are interested.

Ashlee and Noreen would love to connect with you, to follow Women on Fairways on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @womenonfairway or visit their website at www.womenonfairways.com to sign up for their newsletter.