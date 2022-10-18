When Opposites Attract… All types of golfers…

The Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club and Williamsburg National Golf Club

It is part of the makeup of one of the greatest golf destinations along the Eastern Seaboard of the USA.

Destination Williamsburg, Virginia, with two world renowned golf resorts that have more accolades between than you can shake a golf club at! Kingsmill Resort is one that we have covered a few months back. Click here if you missed it. Come Play Where the Pros Play | Traveling Golfer

The other Colonial Williamsburg Resorts is home to #43 of America’s Greatest Public Golf Courses, The Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club.

Just as historic Colonial Williamsburg brings America’s history to life, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club honors the classic traditions of the game. Located smack dab in the middle of the US East Coast it is easy to get to and with a relatively long golf season.

The region is full of American history, from the first settlers to America, to a destination that has everything from luxurious spas, the world-class golf, and award-winning restaurants to living-history museums, surprising thrills, biking, and hiking. Whatever your idea of fun is, you’ll find it all in Greater Williamsburg, also named one of the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2019.”

Williamsburg, has top-ranked premier courses as well as an amazing supporting cast that keeps golfers coming back to the area. The region is home to more than 12 championship courses ranked 4 stars or better and is very affordable compared to similar golf courses in other golf destinations. Several facilities have multiple courses on-site, allowing golfers to easily play two different courses on the same day.

Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

The Gold Course is a true parkland classic originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. so you know it will be challenging. Reese Jones, “the Open Doctor” keeping the Jones philosophy oversaw the renovation of this award-winning course in 2017.

Keeping it straight all day long is of utmost importance on your day at the Golf Course. If not, you will be punching out from under or around the beautiful tree lined fairways hoping to make 1 putt pars. We all know how well that works out. Playing the right tees is extremely important as usual. There are a few very lengthy holes, and not talking flat terrain either. The 15th hole is over 600 yards from all but the most forward tees, and the 17th and 18th holes both over 400 yards. Lead photo is from the 13th fairway of the Gold Course.

Par 3’s, are second to none, you get an early taste on the 3rd, 145 yards or blues back to 174 and it is a full carry over water with a couple of bunkers protecting the green and maybe saving you from a splashdown. Dramatic elevation changes and water come into play on all par 3’s, and saving the best for last the 150 – 170-yard, 12th is guarded by a pond along the entire front and right side. On the 16th, one of golf’s earliest island greens, you face a downhill tee shot is both visually breathtaking and immensely challenging. Small bunkers surround the surface of a green that offers a multitude of interesting hole locations.

A round that you will never forget, one might consider it a pretty penny to stay and play here, but it is not everyday you get to have this experience – just do it you deserve it!

Check it out for yourself right here Golden Horseshoe Williamsburg Golf Course

There are number of accommodations associated with Colonial Williamsburg Resorts, from authentic Colonial Houses to Inns and hotels, but you can only snuggle up to the first tee at at one – the elegant Williamsburg Inn. Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

Just minutes away and one of the properties that make this a great golf destination is Williamsburg National, a course where you will find traveling golfers playing amongst the locals playing.

WILLIAMSBURG NATIONAL GOLF CLUB

Two Distinctly Different Golf Experiences & One Great Golf Club

Voted “Best Golf Course in Williamsburg” by the Virginia Gazette two years in a row, this open-to-the-public private club features two very different courses when it comes to layout and putting surfaces (Bermuda vs. bent).

The Jamestown Course, designed by Nicklaus Design, is a 4-star Golf Digest winner. The par-72 course measures close to 7,000 yards from the championship tees with five different sets of tees appealing to golfers of all skill levels. The courses greens were renovated and resurfaced with Champion Bermuda grass in 2017. Bermuda grass grows well in Williamsburg’s Hot & Humid summer climate ensuring

year-round premium playing conditions.

It has received several awards, including being named “One of the Ten Best Courses you can play in Virginia” by Golf Digest magazine. The Course had served as proud host to the PGA Tour Michelob Open Qualifier on three occasions, bringing national attention to Williamsburg golf.

Yorktown Course, designed by renowned architect Tom Clark, the Yorktown Course at Williamsburg National Golf Club has five sets of tees ranging from 7,000 yards and challenging test for the best golfers to less than 5,000 yards and very playable for the novice golfer. Tom Clarks’ Yorktown layout is a great mix of classic course design with a few modern twists.

The back nine is among the most unique and interesting in the Williamsburg area with three par 5’s, three par 4’s and three par 3’s. The Yorktown provides the perfect complement to the Jamestown Course. Contrasting designs and putting surfaces on the Yorktown and Jamestown courses provide club members, locals, and traveling golfers two distinctly different golf experiences.

Williamsburg National Golf Club is affiliated with Virginia Golf Packages | VA Golf Vacations a one stop golf packager who can help you out with all you all of your needs in Williamsburg and beyond.