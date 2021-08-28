Wine Tasting Terms

Some basics from those in the know!

This is always a fun topic amongst those of us that pretend to know what flavors and aromas wines really have. I am in no way a sommelier and frankly don’t ever want to be one. I do drink my fair share of wine, I like to try some different ones on occasion, and know what I like and what I don’t.

Since I do include my opinion on wines for all of our readers I like to keep to the basics for the most part, smooth, full bodied, dry, long finish, nice aroma etc.: and I will admit that I seek opinions from the pros and If I am in agreement, I just use there’s, after all you just can’t make some of this stuff up.

When I played high school football and my head mushed into the earth on occasion, I got a taste of what “earthy” really taste line. I always chuckle when I see that word in a wine description thinking that person has no clue.

Nonetheless this is a fun and educational read that I share with you thank to the gold folks at my favorite wine publication Wine Enthusiast.

Lush or Lean? Wine Pros on What their Favorite Tasting Terms Really Mean | Wine Enthusiast Magazine (winemag.com)